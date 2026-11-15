📅 Learn About Local Reptiles & Amphibians at Big Lake Library

Love critters, or have kids who do? Check out “Snake, Rattle & Roll” at the Big Lake Public Library.

You’ll learn about salamanders, turtles, and snakes that live in Minnesota and Wisconsin during a live Snake Discovery presentation. Afterward, there’s a chance to touch and hold some of the reptiles.

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Monday, Time: 4:00–5:00 pm (Central Time)

(Central Time) Location: Big Lake Public Library

Audience: All ages

Category: Presentation

Presentation Cost: Sponsored by the Friends of the Library (no fee mentioned)

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library (no fee mentioned) Limit: 60 people

people Registration: Required

If you’re interested, be sure to register early so you get a spot before the 60-person limit fills up.