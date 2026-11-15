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Big Lake
📅 Snake, Rattle & Roll reptile show at Big Lake Library
4 days ago
📅 Learn About Local Reptiles & Amphibians at Big Lake Library
Love critters, or have kids who do? Check out “Snake, Rattle & Roll” at the Big Lake Public Library.
You’ll learn about salamanders, turtles, and snakes that live in Minnesota and Wisconsin during a live Snake Discovery presentation. Afterward, there’s a chance to touch and hold some of the reptiles.
- Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
- Time: 4:00–5:00 pm (Central Time)
- Location: Big Lake Public Library
- Audience: All ages
- Category: Presentation
- Cost: Sponsored by the Friends of the Library (no fee mentioned)
- Limit: 60 people
- Registration: Required
If you’re interested, be sure to register early so you get a spot before the 60-person limit fills up.
More Info: Snake, Rattle & Roll - LibCal - ...
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