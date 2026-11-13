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FAA Grounds All Flights Nationwide
11 days ago
NATIONAL – According to the FAA Air Traffic Control System Command Center, “Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed it was caused by “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” with FAA technicians investigating.