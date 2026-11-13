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Idaho governor appoints agriculture official as House lawmaker to fill vacancy
11 days ago
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday announced he appointed a longtime federal agriculture official to fill a vacancy for a state House seat in rural southwest Idaho. The governor named Kimberly Royer, who lives in Cambridge, to fill a Legislative District 9 House seat being left vacant by John Shirts, who recently stepped down after he was named by the Trump administration as Idaho’s top federal prosecutor.