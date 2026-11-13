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Idaho independent Achilles fell short against Republican US Sen. Risch. Can independents win here?
3 days ago
Idaho’s Todd Achilles was one of a handful of major independent U.S. Senate candidates in red states to generate national attention ahead of the 2026 general election. Although he and the other high-profile independents lost their races, Achilles argues there’s still a future for independents to be a competitive alternative in a two-party system, and a viable way to win in such a Republican state.