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Training Together For Officer Readiness And Public Safety
8 days ago
ASOTIN – Clearwater County recently joined forces with Asotin County for our annual Taser recertification training!. A big thank-you to Asotin County for hosting and helping make this valuable joint training opportunity possible. Partnerships like these strengthen our agencies, build teamwork, and help ensure our deputies are prepared to serve and protect our communities.
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