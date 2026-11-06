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LC State Launches Healthcare Education Center, Helps Idaho Lead The Way In Allied Health
8 days ago
LEWISTON– Work continues at Lewis-Clark State College to expand offerings for students interested in healthcare professions and to meet Idaho’s healthcare needs. LC State’s North Idaho Healthcare Education Center (HEC) was created to provide a one-stop shop for all of the school’s healthcare studies areas, including nursing, radiography, allied health programs, and degree options offered in partnership with other Idaho higher education institutions.