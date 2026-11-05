undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Idaho Preferred Launches 2026 Holiday Box Collections Featuring Locally Sourced Products
6 days ago
BOISE– Idaho Preferred is proud to announce its 2026 Holiday Box Collections, now in their eighth year as a holiday tradition celebrating Idaho’s farmers, ranchers, and food and artisan crafters. This year’s boxes feature products from 26 Idaho producers, giving shoppers nationwide a meaningful way to share the taste of Idaho while supporting the people who grow and make it.