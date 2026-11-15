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Fawnskin
📅 Free Big Bear wildfire resilience event with lunch Nov. 15
4 days ago
📅 Learn about wildfire resilience in Big Bear Valley
From the Ground Up: A Big Bear Valley Community Event
- Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM (panel starts at 11:30 AM)
- Location: Big Bear Discovery Center, 40971 North Shore Drive/Hwy 38, Fawnskin, CA 92333
- Cost: Free
- Contact: Christina Mondy
The National Forest Foundation (NFF), the US Forest Service, and local nonprofits are hosting a free community event to share what’s happening with the North Big Bear Landscape Restoration Project and wildfire resilience in the San Bernardino Mountains.
What’s happening:
- Panel discussion with NFF, TreePeople, Southern California Mountains Foundation, and Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council
- Screening of NFF’s new 5‑minute video about the project
- Ongoing arts-and-crafts where kids and adults can make mini nature magazines with an artist guide
- Lunch provided for registrants
Parking is available at the Big Bear Discovery Center.
More Info: From the Ground Up: A Big Bear Valley Community Ev...
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