📅 Learn about wildfire resilience in Big Bear Valley

From the Ground Up: A Big Bear Valley Community Event

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Sunday, Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM (panel starts at 11:30 AM )

(panel starts at ) Location: Big Bear Discovery Center , 40971 North Shore Drive/Hwy 38, Fawnskin, CA 92333

, Cost: Free

Free Contact: Christina Mondy

The National Forest Foundation (NFF), the US Forest Service, and local nonprofits are hosting a free community event to share what’s happening with the North Big Bear Landscape Restoration Project and wildfire resilience in the San Bernardino Mountains.

What’s happening:

Panel discussion with NFF , TreePeople , Southern California Mountains Foundation , and Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council

, , , and Screening of NFF’s new 5‑minute video about the project

about the project Ongoing arts-and-crafts where kids and adults can make mini nature magazines with an artist guide

with an artist guide Lunch provided for registrants

Parking is available at the Big Bear Discovery Center.