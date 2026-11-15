Biddeford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from in‑home care to hospital travel contracts. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Avanta Care Home Health

Avanta Care Home Health Location: Biddeford, ME (in‑home, in person)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Flexible schedule , replies to applicants within 24 hours

, replies to applicants within Help clients with daily tasks, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship so they can stay safely in their homes. Good fit if you’re compassionate, reliable, and like working one‑on‑one.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Biddeford, ME

Type: Travel / 13‑week assignment

Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour night shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,227 per week (package estimate; may vary)

(package estimate; may vary) Work Med Surg/Tele as a travel RN and earn strong weekly pay plus day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Great if you want adventure, flexibility, and big‑city pay in Maine.

Employer: Maine Dental Group (Saco Family Dentistry & Gentle Dental Biddeford)

(Saco Family Dentistry & Gentle Dental Biddeford) Locations: Biddeford & Saco, ME (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, disability, life insurance, FSA/HSA, professional development, and advancement opportunities

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, disability, life insurance, FSA/HSA, professional development, and advancement opportunities Family‑owned private practice looking for a friendly, fast‑paced dental assistant with X‑ray certification. Nice option if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.