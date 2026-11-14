Biddeford has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from steady convenience store work to higher-earning phone sales.

Here’s what’s hiring this week:

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 513 Alfred St, Biddeford, ME

Type: Full or Part Time

Full or Part Time Pay: $15.10–$15.11/hour

Shifts: Flexible – days, evenings, overnights, weekends

You’ll run the register, help with deli/food service, keep the store looking sharp, and take care of customers. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 513 Alfred St, Biddeford, ME

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: $15.10–$15.11/hour

Shifts: Overnights (weekdays + weekends required)

Same core role as Customer Service Rep, but focused on overnight coverage. Good fit if you like quieter stores, night hours, and want steady weekly pay, benefits, and room to move up.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 513 Alfred St, Biddeford, ME

Type: Full Time

Full Time Pay: $15.10–$15.11/hour

Shifts: Flexible – days, evenings, overnights, weekends

Front-line role helping customers at the register, around the store, and sometimes with food service. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, full benefits, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement, plus lots of cross-training.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

(Verizon retailer) Location: Biddeford, ME

Type: Full Time

Full Time Compensation: Minimum $20.00/hour for first 12 months + unlimited commission Average earnings $56,000+/year , top performers $100,000+/year (per employer)

+

Help customers pick the right wireless and home tech, work toward sales goals, and earn commission on top of a strong base. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, phone plan discounts, paid parental leave, and structured sales training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.