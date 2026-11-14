Biddeford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for night-shift pros and travelers. If you like coastal living and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MaineHealth (Maine Medical Center Biddeford)

MaineHealth (Maine Medical Center Biddeford) Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $20.27–$24.36/hour

Type: Full-time, 3x12 nights, every third weekend

Entry-level friendly CNA role on a Med Surg unit, supporting RNs with direct patient care. Solid benefits, shift differentials, and growth options across the MaineHealth system.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $3,076/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

High-paying CT travel contract with day-one-style benefits (starting 1st of the month after you start), weekly pay, and 401(k). Great fit if you have CT experience and want strong recruiter support.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,735/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Night-shift CT role with guaranteed hours and housing options. Good option if you like steady schedules plus extras like CE and license reimbursement.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,849/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 nights

Combo CT + X-ray contract with day-one medical, 401(k), and loyalty/referral bonuses. Ideal if you’re versatile across modalities and want strong traveler-focused support.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Amergis Healthcare Staffing Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $1,940/week

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week

LTC/assisted living LPN role supporting residents in a facility setting. Weekly pay, health benefits, and 401(k) with a big national agency that’s been around since 1988.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,368–$2,576/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Hospital-based CT contract with strong clinical support and CEU access. Good match if you have ARRT and want NOC shifts plus day-one benefits (including pet insurance).

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,924/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

High-paying CT contract with a $600 travel bonus, day-one UnitedHealthcare coverage, PTO accrual from day one, and guaranteed stipends if you’re called off.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,825/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Night CT role with slightly lower weekly hours (36) and strong pay. Agency is nurse-founded and leans into a “family feel” with competitive packages.

Employer: ARMStaffing

ARMStaffing Location: Sanford, ME (listed under Biddeford area)

(listed under Biddeford area) Pay: $2,585/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

CT/X-ray hybrid role in a no-inpatient facility using Siemens CT and Epic. Great if you want a specialized setting and have at least 2 years CT plus 1 year travel experience.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,857/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts

General CT travel contract with solid weekly pay and standard 40-hour schedule. Good option if you want a straightforward CT role with a large national agency.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,881/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Night CT position focused on diagnostic imaging quality. Comes with guaranteed hours, strong benefits, and one-on-one recruiter support.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $3,020/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights (Thu–Sun)

High-paying CT/X-ray role in a 20-bed setting using Siemens CT and Epic, with free parking and no inpatient care. Best for experienced CT travelers (2+ years CT, 1+ year travel) who like a tight night-shift schedule.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $3,005/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

CT role with 8-hour shifts if you prefer shorter nights. Includes weekly pay, housing options, and a full benefits package with 401(k) and CE support.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $3,078/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 10-hr nights (Thu–Sun)

Top-paying CT contract with guaranteed hours and a Thursday–Sunday night schedule. Great if you want strong pay for 36 hours and time to enjoy the coast on your off days.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,304/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

RRT role covering ICU, ER, Nursery, and Med-Surg at a 159-bed facility using Epic. Good fit if you’re multi-unit strong with RRT, BLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health Location: Biddeford, ME

Pay: $2,796/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Day-shift nuclear med contract with solid weekly pay and day-one benefits. Nice option if you prefer daytime imaging work and want housing and license reimbursement support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel and night-shift roles in Biddeford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.