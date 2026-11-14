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🏥 Biddeford, Maine Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
Biddeford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for night-shift pros and travelers. If you like coastal living and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Med Surg Nights
- Employer: MaineHealth (Maine Medical Center Biddeford)
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $20.27–$24.36/hour
- Type: Full-time, 3x12 nights, every third weekend
Entry-level friendly CNA role on a Med Surg unit, supporting RNs with direct patient care. Solid benefits, shift differentials, and growth options across the MaineHealth system.
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $3,076/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $3,076/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
High-paying CT travel contract with day-one-style benefits (starting 1st of the month after you start), weekly pay, and 401(k). Great fit if you have CT experience and want strong recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,735/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,735/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
Night-shift CT role with guaranteed hours and housing options. Good option if you like steady schedules plus extras like CE and license reimbursement.
Travel CT/X-Ray Technologist – $2,849/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,849/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 nights
Combo CT + X-ray contract with day-one medical, 401(k), and loyalty/referral bonuses. Ideal if you’re versatile across modalities and want strong traveler-focused support.
Travel Long Term Care LPN – $1,940/week
- Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $1,940/week
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week
LTC/assisted living LPN role supporting residents in a facility setting. Weekly pay, health benefits, and 401(k) with a big national agency that’s been around since 1988.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,368–$2,576/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,368–$2,576/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
Hospital-based CT contract with strong clinical support and CEU access. Good match if you have ARRT and want NOC shifts plus day-one benefits (including pet insurance).
Travel CT Technologist – $2,924/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,924/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
High-paying CT contract with a $600 travel bonus, day-one UnitedHealthcare coverage, PTO accrual from day one, and guaranteed stipends if you’re called off.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,825/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,825/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
Night CT role with slightly lower weekly hours (36) and strong pay. Agency is nurse-founded and leans into a “family feel” with competitive packages.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,585/week (Sanford)
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Sanford, ME (listed under Biddeford area)
- Pay: $2,585/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
CT/X-ray hybrid role in a no-inpatient facility using Siemens CT and Epic. Great if you want a specialized setting and have at least 2 years CT plus 1 year travel experience.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,857/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,857/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts
General CT travel contract with solid weekly pay and standard 40-hour schedule. Good option if you want a straightforward CT role with a large national agency.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,881/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,881/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
Night CT position focused on diagnostic imaging quality. Comes with guaranteed hours, strong benefits, and one-on-one recruiter support.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,020/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $3,020/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights (Thu–Sun)
High-paying CT/X-ray role in a 20-bed setting using Siemens CT and Epic, with free parking and no inpatient care. Best for experienced CT travelers (2+ years CT, 1+ year travel) who like a tight night-shift schedule.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,005/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $3,005/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
CT role with 8-hour shifts if you prefer shorter nights. Includes weekly pay, housing options, and a full benefits package with 401(k) and CE support.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,078/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $3,078/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 10-hr nights (Thu–Sun)
Top-paying CT contract with guaranteed hours and a Thursday–Sunday night schedule. Great if you want strong pay for 36 hours and time to enjoy the coast on your off days.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,304/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,304/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
RRT role covering ICU, ER, Nursery, and Med-Surg at a 159-bed facility using Epic. Good fit if you’re multi-unit strong with RRT, BLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,796/week
- Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Pay: $2,796/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
Day-shift nuclear med contract with solid weekly pay and day-one benefits. Nice option if you prefer daytime imaging work and want housing and license reimbursement support.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel and night-shift roles in Biddeford tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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