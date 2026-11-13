Biddeford’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to field work on the road. If you like helping customers or keeping shelves looking sharp, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Jacent

Jacent Location: Biddeford, ME (must live within ~20 miles)

(must live within ~20 miles) Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $17.50–$18.50/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (paid in 2 parts at 60 and 120 days)

You’ll visit local stores to stock impulse items, build displays, and follow planograms. Daytime hours, paid training, mileage and travel time, and cell phone reimbursement make this great if you like working on your feet and being out in the community.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: Biddeford, ME area

Type: Part-time field role

Pay: Productivity-based with a guaranteed minimum (exact rate not listed) + $200 sign-on bonus

Perfect for extra income: you’ll use a smartphone app in grocery and retail stores to scan prices and collect data. Comes with flexible schedules, paid drive time and mileage, 401(k) with match for part-timers, and training so you know exactly what to do.

Employer: BeMobile (Verizon retailer)

(Verizon retailer) Location: Biddeford, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed at least $20/hour for first 12 months + commission; average $56,000+/year, top performers $100,000+

If you love tech and talking with people, this role lets you help customers find wireless and internet solutions while earning strong commission. You’ll get full sales training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, Verizon plan discounts, PTO, and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: HomeGoods / TJX Companies

Location: HomeGoods Store 1108, 401 Mariner Way Unit 406, Biddeford, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.10–$16.60/hour starting, based on experience

Lead a team in the backroom and on the sales floor—overseeing truck deliveries, merchandising, and customer service. This is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail and 6 months of leadership and want solid benefits like associate discounts, 401(k) with potential match, health coverage (for eligible staff), paid time off, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.