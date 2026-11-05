🏗️ Biddeford, ME Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Biddeford’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around advanced materials and land development. If you’re an engineer or survey pro, there are some strong full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: FMI

FMI Location: Biddeford, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$125,000/year (DOE)

Work on high-temperature composite materials used in NASA missions, missile systems, and jet engines. This role sits in the Advanced Materials R&D group, leading process development, prototyping, tooling, and testing for cutting-edge carbon and ceramic composites.

Employer: FMI

FMI Location: Biddeford, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$125,000/year (DOE)

Help launch FMI’s new Innovation Center, owning the installation, commissioning, and operation of pilot and full-scale manufacturing equipment (furnaces, autoclaves, CVI reactors, and more). Great fit if you like hands-on equipment work, facility startup, and scaling advanced composite processes.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Biddeford, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $62,300–$92,600/year (DOE)

Lead boundary and ALTA surveys and guide field/office staff on more complex projects. You’ll use Civil 3D and Trimble tools to support layouts for roads, buildings, and subdivisions, with strong benefits and clear paths for career growth and licensing support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.