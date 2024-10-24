iOS 18.2 beta features: Everything new coming to your iPhone
By José Adorno,
1 days ago
Apple recently started the beta cycle of iOS 18.2. This iOS 18 update is expected to be released later this year, and it’s focused mainly on expanding Apple Intelligence features . It also adds new functions for European users and more. This write-up covers everything you need to know about the new iOS 18.2 features coming soon to your iPhone.
Release date
If Apple follows the trend, iOS 18.2 should be released in December. So far, the only confirmation the company has given is that some of the features available in this beta will arrive “later this year.”
iOS 18.2 beta 1 features
We can split iOS 18.2 beta features into three sections: Apple Intelligence, EU changes, and general updates.
Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app
ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response
Visual Intelligence : It helps users learn about objects and places faster than ever. Users can click and hold Camera Control to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass, add an event from a flyer to their calendar, quickly identify a dog by breed, and more
Image Wand: “Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area” in the Notes app
iOS 18.2 beta 1 also expands Apple Intelligence support to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
General Features
All-new Mail app: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.
