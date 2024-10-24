iOS 18.2 beta features: Everything new coming to your iPhone

Apple recently started the beta cycle of iOS 18.2. This iOS 18 update is expected to be released later this year, and it’s focused mainly on expanding Apple Intelligence features . It also adds new functions for European users and more. This write-up covers everything you need to know about the new iOS 18.2 features coming soon to your iPhone.

If Apple follows the trend, iOS 18.2 should be released in December. So far, the only confirmation the company has given is that some of the features available in this beta will arrive “later this year.”

iOS 18.2 beta 1 features

We can split iOS 18.2 beta features into three sections: Apple Intelligence, EU changes, and general updates.

Apple Intelligence Expansion

Genmoji support: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji — here’s how to use Genmoji on your iPhone

Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji — here’s how to use Genmoji on your iPhone Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response

When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response Visual Intelligence : It helps users learn about objects and places faster than ever. Users can click and hold Camera Control to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass, add an event from a flyer to their calendar, quickly identify a dog by breed, and more

: It helps users learn about objects and places faster than ever. Users can click and hold Camera Control to pull up the hours or ratings for a restaurant they pass, add an event from a flyer to their calendar, quickly identify a dog by breed, and more Image Wand: “Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area” in the Notes app

iOS 18.2 beta 1 also expands Apple Intelligence support to Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

General Features

All-new Mail app: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

Change default apps: iOS 18.2 beta 1 lets iPhone users change the Messages and Phone default apps.

Volume Limit: The Settings app now has a new Volume Limit control. This lets you limit how loud your iPhone speakers can play media.

Voice Memos: During the iPhone 16 event, Apple announced the iPhone 16 Pro would get a Voice Memos upgrade. With iOS 18.2, users can layer multiple tracks on top of each other.

iPhone compatibility

So far, iOS 18.2 beta 1 is compatible with iPhones that support Apple Intelligence:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Wrap up

BGR will update this article as we learn more about upcoming iOS 18.2 features through this beta cycle.

