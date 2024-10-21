Open in App
    • BGR.com

    iPadOS 18.1 RC now available with 9 Apple Intelligence features

    By José Adorno,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrH1c_0wFrpo7G00

    After months of beta testing, Apple is finally seeding iPadOS 18.1 RC. With a release date expected for next week, this new version of iPadOS 18 includes several Apple Intelligence features , in addition to some other tweaks. Here’s everything you need to know.

    iPadOS 18.1 RC adds the following Apple Intelligence features:

    • Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps
    • Improved Siri: With a new design, Siri can maintain context between requests. Even if you stumble over words or shift what you’re saying mid-sentence, Siri can understand what you actually want.
    • Priority notifications: They appear at the top of the stack, letting you know what to pay attention to at a glance. Notifications are summarized, so you can scan them faster.
    • Priority messages in Mail: Elevate time-sensitive messages to the top of your inbox, like an invitation that has a deadline today or a check-in reminder for your flight this afternoon.
    • Reduce interruptions: With iPadOS 18.1 RC, an all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today.
    • Email summarization: Tap to reveal a summary of a long email in the Mail app and cut to the chase.
    • Smart Reply in Mail: Quickly draft an email response with all the right details. Apple Intelligence can identify the question you were asked in an email and offer relevant selections to include in your response.
    • Clean Up: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject.
    • Summarization: Apple Intelligence can now summarize more than just Messages and Mail notifications.

    Another important change with iPadOS 18.1 RC is some tweaks to the Control Center. Apple now offers all Connectivity toggles as standalone options, which means users can ditch the built-in solution for the specific buttons.

    This killer feature might make the iPad 11 Apple’s best tablet

    Alongside iPadOS 18.1 RC, Apple has seeded the Release Candidate versions of iOS 18.1, watchOS 11.1, macOS 15.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1.

    Don't Miss : iPadOS 18: Features, beta, download, Apple Intelligence, release date, and more

    watchOS 11.1 RC now available with sleep apnea detection

    The post iPadOS 18.1 RC now available with 9 Apple Intelligence features appeared first on BGR .

