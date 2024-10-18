Someone found evidence that Apple’s ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 could be coming soon

When Apple announced iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 keynote, the company previewed several new features coming with its new Apple Intelligence platform . Many functions, such as Writing Tools, Notification Summarization, and Clean Up, are expected to land in the coming weeks. However, several others have been delayed until future software updates.

Fortunately, it seems Apple is on track to release ChatGPT integration with Siri as soon as iOS 18.2, which is expected to be officially released by the end of this year. MacRumors found references to Siri’s ChatGPT integration in its backend code as Apple prepares to implement support for third-party LLMs.

Apple has explained Siri’s new capabilities with ChatGPT before. According to the company, when using ChatGPT integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, users can get even more expertise from a third-party LLM. Siri can tap into the service for certain requests, including questions about photos or documents. And with Compose in Writing Tools, you can create and illustrate original content from scratch.”

To ensure iPhone user’s privacy is respected, Apple says you can control when ChatGPT is used and will be asked before any of your information is shared. “Anyone can access ChatGPT for free without creating an account. ChatGPT subscribers can connect accounts to access paid features within these experiences.”

In addition to this Apple Intelligence feature, Cupertino is readying other key functions for iOS 18.2, including:

Apple Intelligence: The new Siri experience. Image source: Apple Inc.

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Genmoji: Make a brand-new Genmoji right on the keyboard to match any conversation. Provide a description to see a preview, and adjust your description until it’s perfect. You can even pick someone from your Photos library and create a Genmoji that looks like them.

Next year, Apple will finally make Siri take over people’s phones, tablets, and computers, as the assistant will be able to understand context. For example, if you ask about a podcast someone sent you a few weeks ago, it will let you know what it was.

Below, you can learn more about the Apple Intelligence platform.

