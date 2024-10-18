Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BGR.com

    Someone found evidence that Apple’s ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 could be coming soon

    By José Adorno,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwBRJ_0wC7sqXt00

    When Apple announced iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 keynote, the company previewed several new features coming with its new Apple Intelligence platform . Many functions, such as Writing Tools, Notification Summarization, and Clean Up, are expected to land in the coming weeks. However, several others have been delayed until future software updates.

    Fortunately, it seems Apple is on track to release ChatGPT integration with Siri as soon as iOS 18.2, which is expected to be officially released by the end of this year. MacRumors found references to Siri’s ChatGPT integration in its backend code as Apple prepares to implement support for third-party LLMs.

    Apple has explained Siri’s new capabilities with ChatGPT before. According to the company, when using ChatGPT integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, users can get even more expertise from a third-party LLM. Siri can tap into the service for certain requests, including questions about photos or documents. And with Compose in Writing Tools, you can create and illustrate original content from scratch.”

    iPhone 17 Air leak: Single 48MP rear camera, 8GB of RAM, and A19 chip

    To ensure iPhone user’s privacy is respected, Apple says you can control when ChatGPT is used and will be asked before any of your information is shared. “Anyone can access ChatGPT for free without creating an account. ChatGPT subscribers can connect accounts to access paid features within these experiences.”

    In addition to this Apple Intelligence feature, Cupertino is readying other key functions for iOS 18.2, including:

    iPad mini 7 is missing a major iPadOS feature, and Apple can’t explain why

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcbQb_0wC7sqXt00 Apple Intelligence: The new Siri experience. Image source: Apple Inc.
    • Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;
    • Genmoji: Make a brand-new Genmoji right on the keyboard to match any conversation. Provide a description to see a preview, and adjust your description until it’s perfect. You can even pick someone from your Photos library and create a Genmoji that looks like them.

    Next year, Apple will finally make Siri take over people’s phones, tablets, and computers, as the assistant will be able to understand context. For example, if you ask about a podcast someone sent you a few weeks ago, it will let you know what it was.

    visionOS 2.1 beta 6 now available ahead of official release

    Below, you can learn more about the Apple Intelligence platform.

    Don't Miss : Apple Intelligence: AI, features, research, and supported devices

    iPad mini 7 benchmarks show the tiny tablet is incredibly powerful

    The post Someone found evidence that Apple’s ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 could be coming soon appeared first on BGR .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I tested the Apple Watch app users say can ‘predict if you’ll get sick’
    BGR.com10 hours ago
    Netflix is adding close to 20 new titles next week – here’s the one you don’t want to miss
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Scientists used human stem cells to restore a monkey’s vision
    BGR.com5 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    iPhone 16 battery drain bug is affecting users for reasons unknown
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza28 days ago
    The Euclid space telescope’s first official images will blow your mind
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Today’s deals: $119 off iPad mini, $120 heated jackets, Energizer batteries, $30 Crock-Pot, more
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Scientists uncovered a puzzling ‘sixth sense’ in one animal
    BGR.com1 day ago
    Google has found a new role for the man who broke Google Search
    BGR.com3 days ago
    iPhone 17 Air leak: Single 48MP rear camera, 8GB of RAM, and A19 chip
    BGR.com2 days ago
    See the specially-designed Florida houses that survived category 5 hurricanes
    BGR.com1 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Ted Lasso season 4 was just accidentally confirmed
    BGR.com2 days ago
    ChatGPT app for Windows is now available, with a few big caveats
    BGR.com2 days ago
    visionOS 2.1 beta 6 now available ahead of official release
    BGR.com2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Researchers invented a liquid that turns into sticky string like Spider-Man’s web-shooters
    BGR.com2 days ago
    These new EV batteries can go 186 miles on a 5-minute charge
    BGR.com8 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE ad reveals ultra-thin foldable’s launch date
    BGR.com3 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    iPad mini 7 benchmarks show the tiny tablet is incredibly powerful
    BGR.com2 days ago
    iPad mini 7 is missing a major iPadOS feature, and Apple can’t explain why
    BGR.com2 days ago
    This strange little robot amputates its own limbs to escape sticky situations
    BGR.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy