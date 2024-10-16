Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BGR.com

    New Samsung Galaxy AI feature might mean you never need to open the settings app again

    By Chris Smith,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBvFA_0w99G0i400

    The Settings app of any smartphone is a nightmare we all have to deal with on a regular basis. I say that as a longtime iPhone user who still dreads going to the Settings app even after the big redesign in iOS 18 . The equally important Control Center redesign makes it easier to access some of the key settings you interact with more frequently.

    The same applies to Android, of course. The Settings app has too many menus to remember, so I usually resort to using the built-in search feature.

    But what if AI could help with that? Samsung is reportedly designing an AI feature that might stop you from visiting the Settings app that often. Instead, Galaxy AI might detect your needs and adjust the settings automatically. That’s the kind of useful AI feature we could all use on our smartphones.

    Galaxy Fold 6 SE’s release date and price might have leaked

    According to ETNews , Samsung is developing AI software that would customize the phone experience without the user having to open the Settings app. That doesn’t mean the phone will lack a Settings app. After all, not all Galaxy phone buyers want to use Galaxy AI features .

    Galaxy S25 series might include an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air alternative, but not at launch

    It’s unclear how this new Galaxy AI feature would work. The report says that Samsung plans to improve the “performance of ‘touch points’ such as keyboards and cameras to enable the ability to predict what consumers want in advance.”

    As Android Authority points out , Samsung already lets you control some Settings with the Bixby assistant. But the new Galaxy AI feature above would be more sophisticated than that. Adjusting settings on the fly with minimal user interaction would be incredible.

    Samsung’s ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE might have been shown off in a new leak

    As someone dying to see AI evolve on smartphones and computers to the point where I can reliably control the devices, apps, and app features via voice or text prompts, I’d love it if the AI could adjust my settings in real time on its own. The AI would simply learn what I like and then adjust the settings without me having to do anything.

    But I’m getting ahead of myself here. It’s unclear how this Settings-related feature would work on future Galaxy AI phones, and there’s no release timeline estimate for it either. What’s certain is that Samsung will want to demo new Galaxy AI abilities when the Galaxy S25 series launches in early January. AI will continue to be a big marketing point for all phones, including Samsung handsets.

    Google Flights added a new ‘Cheapest’ tab for travelers on a budget

    Don't Miss : How to use Google’s AI-powered Theft Detection Lock in Android

    The post New Samsung Galaxy AI feature might mean you never need to open the settings app again appeared first on BGR .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Is this how Google fixes the big problem caused by its own AI photos?
    BGR.com8 days ago
    Netflix is adding close to 20 new titles next week – here’s the one you don’t want to miss
    BGR.com41 minutes ago
    The Euclid space telescope’s first official images will blow your mind
    BGR.com5 hours ago
    Today’s deals: $119 off iPad mini, $120 heated jackets, Energizer batteries, $30 Crock-Pot, more
    BGR.com9 hours ago
    ChatGPT app for Windows is now available, with a few big caveats
    BGR.com8 hours ago
    visionOS 2.1 beta 6 now available ahead of official release
    BGR.com4 hours ago
    Lay’s Is Bringing Back 5 Fan-Favorite Flavors
    Allrecipes.com2 days ago
    Apple celebrates 10 years of Apple Pay with new features and more payment methods
    BGR.com1 day ago
    An edge-of-your-seat sci-fi sequel is flying up the Netflix charts
    BGR.com2 days ago
    DirecTV is launching a free, ad-supported streamer in November
    BGR.com8 days ago
    Today’s deals: Govee AI Sync Box 2, $55 Vizio soundbar, $499 M2 Mac mini, Acer Aspire Go 15 Slim laptop, more
    BGR.com1 day ago
    Ted Lasso season 4 was just accidentally confirmed
    BGR.com8 hours ago
    Verizon customers found a neat trick that cuts $10 or more off their bills
    BGR.com3 days ago
    A forgotten Russell Crowe thriller is the top movie on Netflix today
    BGR.com1 day ago
    Amazon unveiled the first Kindle I actually want to buy
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    2025 video game release date schedule
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Researchers invented a liquid that turns into sticky string like Spider-Man’s web-shooters
    BGR.comlast hour
    iPad mini 7’s $499 price tag is incredible news for the iPhone SE 4
    BGR.com2 days ago
    5 movies that critics got so unbelievably wrong
    BGR.com2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    This Apple AI study suggests ChatGPT and other chatbots can’t actually reason
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Google has found a new role for the man who broke Google Search
    BGR.com1 day ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    10 new Apple products expected to launch soon
    BGR.com1 day ago
    Brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE ad reveals ultra-thin foldable’s launch date
    BGR.com23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    The iPad mini Pro of your dreams is here thanks to these 8 features
    BGR.com2 days ago
    iPad mini 7 benchmarks show the tiny tablet is incredibly powerful
    BGR.com7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy