New Samsung Galaxy AI feature might mean you never need to open the settings app again

The Settings app of any smartphone is a nightmare we all have to deal with on a regular basis. I say that as a longtime iPhone user who still dreads going to the Settings app even after the big redesign in iOS 18 . The equally important Control Center redesign makes it easier to access some of the key settings you interact with more frequently.

The same applies to Android, of course. The Settings app has too many menus to remember, so I usually resort to using the built-in search feature.

But what if AI could help with that? Samsung is reportedly designing an AI feature that might stop you from visiting the Settings app that often. Instead, Galaxy AI might detect your needs and adjust the settings automatically. That’s the kind of useful AI feature we could all use on our smartphones.

According to ETNews , Samsung is developing AI software that would customize the phone experience without the user having to open the Settings app. That doesn’t mean the phone will lack a Settings app. After all, not all Galaxy phone buyers want to use Galaxy AI features .

It’s unclear how this new Galaxy AI feature would work. The report says that Samsung plans to improve the “performance of ‘touch points’ such as keyboards and cameras to enable the ability to predict what consumers want in advance.”

As Android Authority points out , Samsung already lets you control some Settings with the Bixby assistant. But the new Galaxy AI feature above would be more sophisticated than that. Adjusting settings on the fly with minimal user interaction would be incredible.

As someone dying to see AI evolve on smartphones and computers to the point where I can reliably control the devices, apps, and app features via voice or text prompts, I’d love it if the AI could adjust my settings in real time on its own. The AI would simply learn what I like and then adjust the settings without me having to do anything.

But I’m getting ahead of myself here. It’s unclear how this Settings-related feature would work on future Galaxy AI phones, and there’s no release timeline estimate for it either. What’s certain is that Samsung will want to demo new Galaxy AI abilities when the Galaxy S25 series launches in early January. AI will continue to be a big marketing point for all phones, including Samsung handsets.

