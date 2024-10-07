9 new features now available on the iCloud website

Between the release of the iPhone 16 and the arrival of iOS 18 , it’s been a busy few weeks for Apple . We’re still learning everything there is to know about the hardware and software updates from the company, but in the meantime, Apple has surprised us with an unexpected update. Go to iCloud.com , and you’ll be greeted with 9 new features.

Here’s everything that Apple added to the iCloud website as part of its October update:

iCloud.com will automatically match your device settings with a Light Mode or Dark Mode color scheme.

Choose between different colors on the home page. To choose a new background, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, then click Customize Home Page.

Support for Hijri calendar and updated design across the app.

See files that have been shared with you in the Shared View tab.

Quickly jump to a month or year in your library by clicking the calendar icon.

Modify the date, time, and location of your photos from the info pane.

You can now display an album in the Photos tile on the homepage.

Pin important notes to the top of your list for easy access. Control-click on Mac or right-click to adjust your pinned notes. You can also choose to display pinned notes or pin new notes directly in the Notes tile on the homepage.

Create new reminder lists to keep your tasks organized and complete recurring reminders.

Personally, I don’t visit iCloud.com very often, but these appear to be incredibly useful updates for those who do. There is nothing more annoying while scrolling your phone before bed than to stumble upon a website that doesn’t have dark mode. It is nice to know that thousands of Apple users will no longer blind themselves when visiting iCloud.com at night.

That said, I do frequently share files with myself and my friends through iCloud, so having easy access to shared files gives me one more reason to use the website.

I’m always pleasantly surprised when Apple remembers that desktop users deserve the same features as those on mobile devices. Honestly, I’m still somewhat shocked that Apple Music has a web app , but even if no one uses it, I’m glad it exists.

