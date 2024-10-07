Open in App
    • BGR.com

    Apple announces WWII short film almost no one will ever see

    By José Adorno,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkbdh_0vxrYAQ200

    On Monday, Apple announced a first-of-its-kind Apple Immersive short film, which was shot specifically for Apple Vision Pro . Submerged is about a WWII submarine crew combating a harrowing torpedo attack. This adrenaline-pumping thrill ride is directed by Edward Berger, Academy Award-winning director of All Quiet on the Western Front .

    In the official trailer posted on Apple’s YouTube channel , the director discusses producing this Apple Immersive film: “Everything we’re doing here is the first time that anyone’s ever done it. When you put on Apple Vision Pro, it does change the way you think about creating a story. It’s a wonderful new medium that just expands the horizon of storytelling. Because you’re not watching a movie anymore, you’re inside the story. It’s going to change the future of filmmaking.”

    Submerged will be available starting October 10 only for Apple Vision Pro users. This is yet another way for Cupertino to add value to its spatial computer. After slow sales in the US and mild reception in international markets, Apple keeps pushing its Vision Pro as a device for entertainment, working, and creating new interactions.

    5 features Apple is expected to add to the iPad mini 7

    With visionOS 2, the company has brought some important improvements to this device, such as:

    • Spatial photos: With visionOS 2, users can revisit past memories by creating spatial photos directly from their library in the Photos app.
    • New hand gestures: visionOS 2 makes navigating Apple Vision Pro faster and easier for users to access key functions with new hand gestures to get to frequently used features like Home View and Control Center. New gestures allow users to see important information at a glance, like the current time and battery level, and perform actions like adjusting the volume.
    • Home View: Users can now personalize their Home View by rearranging apps and placing them wherever they want, including their compatible iPhone and iPad apps
    • Travel Mode for Trains: Travelers can experience their favorite apps on the go, even on trains
    • Guest user: For those moments when a user wants to share their Vision Pro, a family member or colleague can be added as a Guest User and have their eye and hand data saved for 30 days.
    • The Apple TV app brings support for multiview to Apple Vision Pro for the ultimate sports-viewing experience. Later this year, fans will be able to watch up to five simultaneous streams so they can keep track of all their favorite sports and teams.

    BGR will let you know once we learn more about Apple’s upcoming short films.

    Best Apple iPad deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2024, with prices from $199

    Don't Miss : Apple Vision Pro: Price, release date, review, features, accessories, and more

    The post Apple announces WWII short film almost no one will ever see appeared first on BGR .

