Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BGR.com

    Epic Games sues Samsung and Google for colluding to block competition

    By José Adorno,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b62sk_0vokPg9B00

    Epic Games wants to save all app developers from the bad big tech companies. At least, this is what its CEO, Tim Sweeney, has been saying for years. First, there was a lengthy legal battle against Apple and Google that began when the company removed Fortnite and then banned Epic’s developer account for violating App Store rules. Now, the game maker has sued Samsung and, once again, Google due to a new Auto Blocker feature.

    With this feature enabled on Samsung phones (it can be turned off when a user is setting up their phone), they can only download apps from trusted sources, such as the Galaxy Store or the Play Store. Samsung and Google say this helps prevent malicious apps from being downloaded.

    In the lawsuit, Epic says that Google and Samsung don’t offer a process for rival stores to become trusted marketplaces. More interestingly, Epic hasn’t even asked if its recently released app store can be an “authorized source.”

    Pixel 9a leaked images show that Google is ditching the camera bar

    In the meantime, Epic says users need to take a convoluted 21-step journey on their phone ( or maybe just four , but who’s counting?) to turn this feature off and use other third-party stores.

    Epic claims that after years of Fortnite being absent from smartphones and just having returned , Samsung decided to enable this Auto Blocker feature by default because it doesn’t want competition.

    Apple’s iPhone satellite messaging is ‘literally saving lives’ amid North Carolina flooding

    According to The Verge , Sweeney told journalists this feature is “not designed to protect against malware, which would be a legitimate purpose. The thing’s designed to prevent competition.”

    While Epic’s CEO doesn’t have proof that Google and Samsung colluded against his company, he hopes the legal process will reveal that everyone is plotting against Epic.

    Google Lens has a brilliant new feature that lets you search the web with a video

    BGR will continue to follow how this story unfolds and the company’s other lawsuits against other tech companies.

    Don't Miss : Fortnite is back for iPhone in the EU and globally on Android

    homeOS rumors reveal big plans for Apple smart home devices

    The post Epic Games sues Samsung and Google for colluding to block competition appeared first on BGR .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Samsung leaked preorders for a new phone, but it’s not the ultra-thin foldable we want
    BGR.com7 days ago
    This one iPhone camera setting made my photos so much better
    BGR.com4 days ago
    What happens if you accidentally eat mold?
    BGR.com4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Google Maps might be making an important change to location sharing
    BGR.com3 hours ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    This animal may be able to pause its biological clock to stop aging
    BGR.com7 days ago
    Is the iPhone 16 Pro Max more durable than the Galaxy S24 Ultra?
    BGR.com6 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    AI looked at 1M reviews to find the best smartphones – and I can’t believe the results
    BGR.com5 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Today’s deals: $50 off Eureka E20 Plus robot vac, $1,100 off LG C4 OLED TV, Blink cameras from $20, more
    BGR.com7 days ago
    M4 MacBook Pro box leak says Apple will fix the worst thing about its Pro laptop
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Apple releases beta 3 of watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1
    BGR.com1 day ago
    The Last of Us season 2 teaser trailer jumps five years into the future
    BGR.com6 days ago
    Scientists just uncovered the first new chemical bond in over 10 years
    BGR.com4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – here’s the full list
    BGR.com2 days ago
    iOS 18.1 public beta 2 now available with Control Center improvements
    BGR.com8 days ago
    I’m starting to get really worried about Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16
    BGR.com5 days ago
    5 amazing movies you can stream for free right now without paying for Netflix or anything else
    BGR.com8 days ago
    Our experts tested nearly 100 smart plugs to find the best ones
    BGR.com6 days ago
    How to control an iPad with your iPhone
    BGR.com1 day ago
    ‘Finger of Death’ is a bizarre ocean phenomenon that kills whatever it touches
    BGR.com1 day ago
    This Manhattan skyscraper is being constructed of concrete that’s like nothing else in the world
    BGR.com5 days ago
    I was wrong to think the iPhone’s 80% charging limit would be helpful – or was I?
    BGR.com7 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    This new Netflix show is being described as ‘like nothing else on TV’
    BGR.com6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy