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Bexley
📅 Bexley Schools key dates: concerts, musical & no-school days
11 days ago
📅 School events and no-school days coming up in Bexley
Here are the key Bexley City Schools dates from Nov. 12 – Dec. 5, 2026:
- Nov. 12 (Thurs.) – 6th & 7th Grade Choirs Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Cassingham Theater
- Nov. 17 (Tues.) – Cassingham PTO Meeting, 8:30 a.m., sign in at the office
- Nov. 19 (Thurs.) – Middle School Musical: Beetlejuice Jr., 7 p.m., Schottenstein Theater
- Nov. 20 (Fri.) – Beetlejuice Jr., 7:30 p.m., Schottenstein Theater
- Nov. 21 (Sat.) – Beetlejuice Jr., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Schottenstein Theater
- Nov. 25 (Wed.) – No classes for students (Teacher Conference Comp Day)
- Nov. 26–27 (Thurs.–Fri.) – Thanksgiving Break, no classes, district closed
- Nov. 30 – Dec. 4 (Mon.–Fri.) – Grades 1–3 Drama Camp, 5–6 p.m., Dargusch Theater
- Dec. 2 (Wed.) – Champion Chat: “Strengthening Community”, 5 p.m., High School Library
- Dec. 5 (Sat.) – Montrose Festival of the Arts, 1–4 p.m., School Gymnasium
Mark your calendar so you don’t miss concerts, the musical, drama camp, or school breaks.
More Info: District Newsletter: 11/12/2026 | Posts Details/De...
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