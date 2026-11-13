📅 School events and no-school days coming up in Bexley

Here are the key Bexley City Schools dates from Nov. 12 – Dec. 5, 2026:

Nov. 12 (Thurs.) – 6th & 7th Grade Choirs Fall Concert , 7 p.m. , Cassingham Theater

– , , Nov. 17 (Tues.) – Cassingham PTO Meeting , 8:30 a.m. , sign in at the office

– , , sign in at the Nov. 19 (Thurs.) – Middle School Musical: Beetlejuice Jr. , 7 p.m. , Schottenstein Theater

– , , Nov. 20 (Fri.) – Beetlejuice Jr. , 7:30 p.m. , Schottenstein Theater

– , , Nov. 21 (Sat.) – Beetlejuice Jr. , 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. , Schottenstein Theater

– , , Nov. 25 (Wed.) – No classes for students (Teacher Conference Comp Day)

– (Teacher Conference Comp Day) Nov. 26–27 (Thurs.–Fri.) – Thanksgiving Break , no classes , district closed

– , , Nov. 30 – Dec. 4 (Mon.–Fri.) – Grades 1–3 Drama Camp , 5–6 p.m. , Dargusch Theater

– , , Dec. 2 (Wed.) – Champion Chat: “Strengthening Community” , 5 p.m. , High School Library

– , , Dec. 5 (Sat.) – Montrose Festival of the Arts, 1–4 p.m., School Gymnasium

Mark your calendar so you don’t miss concerts, the musical, drama camp, or school breaks.