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Bexley
Bexley History Items Now on Display at Library
3 days ago
A new display case at the Bexley Public Library now shows items sold by the Bexley Historical Society & Museum, including mile markers (limited quantities), note cards, books, maps, and other mementos. These items can be bought online and are suggested as holiday gifts for Bexley history fans. More information and purchases: https://bexleyhistoricalsociety.org/support/
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bexley Historical Society & Museum
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