📅 All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at Jeffrey Mansion

📅 All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is back at Jeffrey Mansion!

Join the Bexley Recreation & Parks Department, Bexley Historical Society, and Scout Troop 166 for a cozy community breakfast on Saturday, December 5, from 8:30–11:00 am at Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Avenue, Bexley, OH.

Enjoy:

All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage

Juice and coffee

A cookie decorating station so you can take home some sweet holiday treats

The Historical Society will have the Mansion decorated in period décor and full holiday splendor, making it a fun way to kick off the season with neighbors and family.