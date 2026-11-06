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Bexley
📅 All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at Jeffrey Mansion
9 days ago
📅 All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is back at Jeffrey Mansion!
Join the Bexley Recreation & Parks Department, Bexley Historical Society, and Scout Troop 166 for a cozy community breakfast on Saturday, December 5, from 8:30–11:00 am at Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Avenue, Bexley, OH.
Enjoy:
- All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage
- Juice and coffee
- A cookie decorating station so you can take home some sweet holiday treats
The Historical Society will have the Mansion decorated in period décor and full holiday splendor, making it a fun way to kick off the season with neighbors and family.
More Info: Pancake Breakfast - City of Bexley
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