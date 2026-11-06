📅 Bexley Christmas Tree Lighting at Drexel Circle

📅 Christmas Tree Lighting at Drexel Circle

Come out to Drexel Circle (Broad & Drexel) on Sunday, December 6 from 5:00–7:00 pm for Bexley’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

This year’s tree will be brighter than ever thanks to new lights funded by the Bexley Community Foundation and AEP Ohio.

Starting at 5:00 pm, enjoy performances by the Bexley 8th Grade Choir and the High School Vocal Ensemble Choir. There will be hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes.

Mayor Kessler will light the tree together with Santa Claus, and Santa will stay afterward so kids can meet him.

Bring the family, bundle up, and enjoy a festive evening in the heart of Bexley!