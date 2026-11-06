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📅 Open house honoring Mayor Emeritus Ben Kessler Nov. 11
📅 Celebrate Mayor Emeritus Ben Kessler at Jeffrey Mansion
Join the Bexley Community Foundation and the City of Bexley for an open house honoring Mayor Emeritus Ben Kessler.
• Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
• Time: 5:00 – 7:00 pm (brief comments at 5:30 pm)
• Location: Jeffrey Mansion Carriage Court, 165 N. Parkview Avenue, Bexley, OH
Appetizers and beverages will be served, and all are welcome to stop by anytime during the event window.
If you’d like regular updates on city news, events, and road work, you can also sign up for the Bexley Blast weekly email from the City of Bexley.
More Info: Open House for Mayor Emeritus Ben Kessler - City o...
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