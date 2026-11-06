📅 Open house honoring Mayor Emeritus Ben Kessler Nov. 11

📅 Celebrate Mayor Emeritus Ben Kessler at Jeffrey Mansion

Join the Bexley Community Foundation and the City of Bexley for an open house honoring Mayor Emeritus Ben Kessler.

• Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

• Time: 5:00 – 7:00 pm (brief comments at 5:30 pm)

• Location: Jeffrey Mansion Carriage Court, 165 N. Parkview Avenue, Bexley, OH

Appetizers and beverages will be served, and all are welcome to stop by anytime during the event window.

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