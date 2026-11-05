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📅 All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at Jeffrey Mansion
📅 All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast at Jeffrey Mansion
Enjoy a cozy morning at Jeffrey Mansion with an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 8:30–11:00 am.
The Bexley Recreation & Parks Department, Bexley Historical Society, and Scout Troop 166 are teaming up for this community event at Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Avenue, Bexley, OH.
The Historical Society will decorate the Mansion in period décor and holiday splendor, and breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and juice.
Great option for families, neighbors, and anyone who wants a festive start to the day in a beautiful local setting.
More Info: https://bexley.org/export-events/47035_0/?key=1f82...
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