undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Antonio
Free turkey giveaway at Frost Bank Center Nov. 21
4 days ago
ACT DSABC’s 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway will be held on November 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center, Lot 7, San Antonio. No registration is needed; drivers can just pull up, and there is a limit of 1 turkey per car. More information: https://t.co/ZtSi9xC2XA
This content is adapted from materials provided by deputybexar
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.