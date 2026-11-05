Free turkey giveaway at Frost Bank Center Nov. 21

ACT DSABC’s 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway will be held on November 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center, Lot 7, San Antonio. No registration is needed; drivers can just pull up, and there is a limit of 1 turkey per car. More information: https://t.co/ZtSi9xC2XA

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