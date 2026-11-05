Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
San Antonio

Free turkey giveaway at Frost Bank Center Nov. 21

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kR7KP_1GoN4rFH00

ACT DSABC’s 3rd Annual Turkey Giveaway will be held on November 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center, Lot 7, San Antonio. No registration is needed; drivers can just pull up, and there is a limit of 1 turkey per car. More information: https://t.co/ZtSi9xC2XA

This content is adapted from materials provided by deputybexar

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments