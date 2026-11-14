Beverly’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital, home care, and retail pharmacy are all hiring. If you’re licensed in MA and ready for your next move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Beverly Hospital

Beth Israel Lahey Health – Beverly Hospital Location: Beverly, MA

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, rotating, every other weekend/holiday)

Pay: $37.00 – $84.71/hour (union position)

(union position) Unit: 18‑bed acute psychiatric service (Leland unit)

This role is all about inpatient behavioral health and substance use care in a hospital setting, with strong collaboration between psych and medical teams. Great fit if you’re an RN with psych skills (med administration, withdrawal management, de‑escalation, group work) looking for meaningful, union‑covered work on the North Shore.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Beverly, MA (district travel required)

Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)

Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Cover pharmacist shifts across local CVS stores, acting as the Pharmacy Manager’s proxy when needed. Good match if you like variety, are comfortable traveling within the district, and want a part‑time role with solid hourly pay and access to CVS benefits (dental, vision, discounts, and more, depending on hours).

Employer: Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home

Location: Beverly, MA (North Shore territory: Lynn, Saugus, Nahant, etc.)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift, hybrid

Pay: $111,176 – $161,772/year

Lead an interdisciplinary home health team of about 27 clinicians, with a mix of office, field ride‑alongs, and remote work. Ideal for a BSN‑prepared RN with home care and leadership experience who wants to shape clinical operations, support staff, and improve patient outcomes—backed by a big system and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.