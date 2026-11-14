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Beverly
🏥 Beverly, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
2 days ago
Beverly’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital, home care, and retail pharmacy are all hiring. If you’re licensed in MA and ready for your next move, these roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Inpatient Psych, 32 hrs, Rotating
- Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Beverly Hospital
- Location: Beverly, MA
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, rotating, every other weekend/holiday)
- Pay: $37.00 – $84.71/hour (union position)
- Unit: 18‑bed acute psychiatric service (Leland unit)
This role is all about inpatient behavioral health and substance use care in a hospital setting, with strong collaboration between psych and medical teams. Great fit if you’re an RN with psych skills (med administration, withdrawal management, de‑escalation, group work) looking for meaningful, union‑covered work on the North Shore.
District Support Pharmacist – Part Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Beverly, MA (district travel required)
- Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027
Cover pharmacist shifts across local CVS stores, acting as the Pharmacy Manager’s proxy when needed. Good match if you like variety, are comfortable traveling within the district, and want a part‑time role with solid hourly pay and access to CVS benefits (dental, vision, discounts, and more, depending on hours).
Clinical Manager, Home Care
- Employer: Mass General Brigham Healthcare at Home
- Location: Beverly, MA (North Shore territory: Lynn, Saugus, Nahant, etc.)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift, hybrid
- Pay: $111,176 – $161,772/year
Lead an interdisciplinary home health team of about 27 clinicians, with a mix of office, field ride‑alongs, and remote work. Ideal for a BSN‑prepared RN with home care and leadership experience who wants to shape clinical operations, support staff, and improve patient outcomes—backed by a big system and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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