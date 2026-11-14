Beverly’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants hiring for hands-on roles. If you like building, fixing, or working with tools, these are worth a look.

Employer: CPI Electron Device Business

CPI Electron Device Business Location: Beverly, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Senior-level assembly role working on complex electronic components used in radar, defense, and scientific systems. You’ll handle intricate builds, troubleshoot issues, and work closely with engineering on continuous improvement.

Employer: Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical Location: Beverly, MA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour (depending on experience)

Entry-level maintenance role in a medical manufacturing environment—good for someone with basic mechanical/electrical skills who wants to grow. Includes training, cleanroom/GMP exposure, and a 401(k) match plus medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Amphenol Pcd

Amphenol Pcd Location: Beverly, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on cable assembly role building products for aerospace, military, and industrial customers. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of cable assembly, can solder, read technical drawings, and don’t mind standing or sitting for long periods.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.