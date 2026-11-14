Beverly’s food scene is busy, and kitchens are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people well, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Beverly, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare hot and cold menu items using standardized recipes in a fast-paced cafeteria setting. You’ll handle food safety, keep stations clean and organized, help with menu planning and portion control, and work closely with a team to serve high-quality meals.

Employer: Elior / Cura Hospitality

Location: Harborlight House, 1 Monument Square, Beverly, MA 01915

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Schedule: Sat, Sun, Wed, Thu, Fri – 5 days/week, 7–8 hour shifts (about 35 hrs/week)

Sat, Sun, Wed, Thu, Fri – 5 days/week, 7–8 hour shifts (about 35 hrs/week) Salary: $19.00–$20.00 per hour, based on experience

Healthcare dining role with no late-night shifts and weekly pay. Two days you’ll cook, three days you’ll serve, focusing on scratch cooking, quality and portion control, and friendly service for residents. Includes a benefits package, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement for FT staff.

Employer: Elior / Cura Hospitality

Location: Harborlight House, 1 Monument Square, Beverly, MA 01915

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Schedule: Sat, Sun, Wed, Thu, Fri – 5 days/week, 7–8 hour shifts (about 35 hrs/week)

Sat, Sun, Wed, Thu, Fri – 5 days/week, 7–8 hour shifts (about 35 hrs/week) Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Focused weekend cook role in a healthcare setting, with a steady schedule and no late nights. You’ll handle food prep, creative plating, safe storage, and recipe compliance, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, sick time, and PTO for full-time employees.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.