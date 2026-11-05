undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beverly
🏥 Beverly, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN Openings
7 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Beverly right now, especially for nurses and clinical support roles. If you like patient-facing work and day shifts, these are worth a look.
Athletic Trainer, Orthopedic Clinical Assistant
- Employer: Coastal Orthopedic Associates
- Location: Beverly, MA (multiple office sites)
- Salary: From $25/hour, compensation based on experience
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (24–40 hrs/week), day shift
This role mixes athletic training skills with hands-on orthopedic clinic work—rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with procedures, and fitting braces/DME. Good fit if you like a fast-paced team setting and it’s also open to candidates planning to apply to PA school.
Registered Nurse (RN) – IV Therapy, 32 hrs/week, Day Shift
- Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health
- Location: Beverly, MA
- Salary: $37.00 – $84.71/hour (union position)
- Type: 32 hours/week, day shift
Join a collaborative IV Therapy team caring for patients from infants to older adults. You’ll handle peripheral IVs, central line care, NGT placement, phlebotomy, and must be skilled in ultrasound-guided PICC and Midline placement.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Oncology Nurse Navigator, 32 hrs/week, Day Shift
- Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health
- Location: Beverly, MA (cross-campus with Gloucester)
- Salary: $37.00 – $84.71/hour (union position)
- Type: 32 hours/week, Monday–Friday, day shift
Work with a multidisciplinary oncology team to guide patients and families from diagnosis through end-of-life care. You’ll coordinate referrals and oral meds, do phone triage, assist with bone marrow biopsies, sit on tumor boards, and float to IV Infusion as needed; 2–3 years recent oncology RN experience required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Beverly’s healthcare openings tend to update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.