📣 Beverly, MA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $60K–$80K Roles

Beverly’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like closing big local deals or building a pipeline for a growing tech company. Here are a couple of strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Cummings Properties

Cummings Properties Location: Beverly, MA (on-site at Cummings Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 base + potential bonuses

Lead leasing for major campuses like Cummings Center and Dunham Ridge, working with everyone from local startups to global companies. This role is ideal if you love B2B sales, negotiating contracts, and want strong benefits plus growth potential at a long-established, community-focused real estate firm.

Employer: Polaris Software (Sitestream)

Location: Beverly, MA (hybrid – 4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year

Help bring automated traffic safety programs to cities across the U.S. by researching decision-makers, running smart outreach, and feeding a strong pipeline to the sales team. Great fit if you have 1–3 years in B2B sales or BD, like working in a mission-driven tech company, and want a clear path into sales with solid benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Beverly’s sales and marketing openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.