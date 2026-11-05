🎓 Beverly, MA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings Over $90K

Beverly’s education scene is busy right now—from college faculty roles to early childhood classrooms, there are solid options if you love teaching and mentoring.

Here are several standout roles hiring in Beverly, MA right now:

Employer: Endicott College

Endicott College Location: Beverly, MA (seaside campus, ~20 miles north of Boston)

(seaside campus, ~20 miles north of Boston) Type: Full-time, 12-month faculty

Salary: $102,053.19/year (base salary, union position)

(base salary, union position) Start: August 2027

Teach TESOL and multilingual learner courses, advise future teachers, and stay active in research and accreditation work. This role is ideal if you hold a PhD/Ed.D in TESOL/Applied Linguistics or a related field and have K–12 experience with multilingual learners.

Employer: Endicott College

Endicott College Location: Beverly, MA

Type: Full-time, 9-month faculty

Salary: $96,144.27/year (base salary, union position)

Teach Sport Management and Esports Management courses, advise students, and contribute to curriculum, accreditation, and scholarship. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Sport Management or related field (doctorate preferred) and 3–5 years of college teaching.

Employer: Bright Horizons

Location: Beverly, MA

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Salary: $22.75–$27.80/hour

Work with infants, toddlers, or preschoolers in a center setting, creating hands-on activities and partnering closely with families. This role stands out for its paid training, free CDA/degree options, and strong benefits (health, 401(k), paid leave) for those building a long-term early childhood career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties, schedules, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.