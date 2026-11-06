Beverly Hills Police Awarded $79,000 Traffic Safety Grant

A Beverly Hills Police Department motor officer patrols city streets as BHPD increases speed enforcement during National Speed Prevention Month. (BHPD)

The Beverly Hills Police Department has received a $79,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to expand enforcement against speeding, impaired driving and other dangerous behavior on city streets, according to a department announcement.

The funding supports DUI checkpoints and patrols, distracted-driving enforcement, operations targeting traffic violations that contribute to crashes, and safety education for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. The program runs through September 30, 2027.

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Max Subin said. “Through a combination of education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone."

Enforcement efforts will focus on speeding, failure to yield, running stop signs or red lights, improper turns or lane changes, and violations that place people walking or cycling at risk. Officers also will conduct operations targeting motorists who violate California's hands-free cellphone law.

The grant covers community presentations on distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and pedestrian and bicycle safety. It also provides for officer training or recertification in standardized field sobriety testing, advanced roadside impaired-driving enforcement and drug recognition.

According to an October 20 city staff report, $76,800 of the award is allocated for police overtime and $2,200 for travel. The city expects reimbursement for authorized expenditures and anticipates no net fiscal impact. The same report states that the prior year's OTS grant supported two DUI and driver-license checkpoints, seven DUI saturation patrols and seven dedicated traffic enforcement operations.

“Traffic safety begins with everyday decisions,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said.

The grant period extends from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027. The state award is funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.