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🎁 Free Finds Around Beverly Hills, FL — Pet Gear & More
Beverly Hills neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Office Mailbox
Item: Office mailbox
Details:
- Condition: Used
- Notes: Has all slots (great for sorting mail or papers in a home office, craft room, or shared space)
Location: Beverly Hills North, Beverly Hills, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Dog Crate
Item: Dog crate
Details:
- Condition: Used
- Size: Can fit a dog 70 lb or less (good for medium to large dogs within that weight)
Location: Beverly Hills North, Beverly Hills, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
YARD SALE- 3079 W. BLOSSOM
Event: Yard sale with a big box of FREE items
Details:
- When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 am – 3 pm
- Freebies: A big box of assorted free items (mix of household and other goods)
- Other low-cost deals: Clearance prices on home decor, Fall and Christmas items, horse tack, tires, tool boxes, and other “man stuff”
Location: 3079 W. Blossom, Pine Ridge, Beverly Hills, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Beverly Hills tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.