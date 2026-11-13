Beverly Hills neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Office mailbox

Details:

Condition: Used

Used Notes: Has all slots (great for sorting mail or papers in a home office, craft room, or shared space)

Location: Beverly Hills North, Beverly Hills, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dog crate

Details:

Condition: Used

Used Size: Can fit a dog 70 lb or less (good for medium to large dogs within that weight)

Location: Beverly Hills North, Beverly Hills, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Yard sale with a big box of FREE items

Details:

When: Saturday, Nov. 14 , 8 am – 3 pm

Saturday, , Freebies: A big box of assorted free items (mix of household and other goods)

A big box of assorted free items (mix of household and other goods) Other low-cost deals: Clearance prices on home decor, Fall and Christmas items, horse tack, tires, tool boxes, and other “man stuff”

Location: 3079 W. Blossom, Pine Ridge, Beverly Hills, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Beverly Hills tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.