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Beverly Hills
🏥 Beverly Hills Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Beverly Hills has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from lab work to leadership and pharmacy. Good mix of steady hours, strong pay, and respected employers.
Clinical Lab Scientist I, Cytogenetics – FT Day
- Employer: Cedars-Sinai
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Entry-level Clinical Lab Scientist role in cytogenetics at a top hospital system. You’ll run routine and some complex tests, maintain lab equipment, and help keep results accurate and on time.
Nurse Manager (RN Manager)
- Employer: AIDS Healthcare Foundation
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $108,000–$118,000/year, $5,000 sign-on bonus, $15,000 retention bonus
- Lead a nursing team while still staying close to patient care. This role blends clinical work and leadership, with strong pay and bonuses for long-term commitment.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Mickey Fine Pharmacy
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time to near full-time (about 24–37 hours/week)
- Pay: $65/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, PTO, employee discount, free parking
- Long-standing independent pharmacy looking for a California-licensed pharmacist who wants steady hours and a stable, community-focused workplace.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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