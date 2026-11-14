Beverly Hills is buzzing with e‑commerce and luxury brand work right now, especially around TikTok Shop and fine jewelry. If you like sales, marketing, and fast-moving brands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Platinum Commerce

Platinum Commerce Location: Beverly Hills, CA (near Rodeo Drive)

(near Rodeo Drive) Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$90,000 base + bonus

Run 12+ TikTok live studios, manage hosts and schedules, and keep streams performing. Great fit if you know TikTok Shop, like data, and want to grow with a fast-scaling social commerce agency that offers full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Veniroe

Veniroe Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $25.00/hour + commission

B2B-focused role building wholesale and retail partnerships for a fine jewelry brand. Ideal if you’re fluent in Korean and English, love luxury/fashion, and enjoy outreach, follow-ups, and closing commission-earning deals.

Employer: The Media Elephant

The Media Elephant Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage multiple brands on TikTok Shop, recruit and support creators, and drive GMV through affiliate campaigns and promos. Good for someone who already knows TikTok Shop tools and wants ownership of accounts in a growing agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Beverly Hills brands are growing fast and often keep strong candidates in mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.