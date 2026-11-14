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🛒 Beverly Hills Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Beverly Hills is busy and hiring, especially in client-facing roles. If you like talking with people and keeping things running smoothly, these local jobs are worth a look.
Full Time Retail Lead Client Advisor
- Employer: James Perse Enterprises
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA (in-store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hour + commission on personal net sales
Lead the floor at a high-end James Perse boutique, set the tone for customer service, and support store operations when management is away. Great fit if you have luxury retail experience, strong client relationships, and want commission on top of hourly pay.
Dealing and Client Service Associate I
- Employer: Monex Global
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday–Friday
- Salary: From $70,304/year + up to 10% commission
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, AD&D, commuter benefits, 401(k) & Roth, 16 days PTO, pet insurance
Client-facing role with a global financial firm, handling phone and email transactions, account setup, and customer questions. Ideal if you have a 4-year degree, strong attention to detail, solid communication skills, and (ideally) Spanish fluency.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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