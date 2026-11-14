Beverly Hills is buzzing with food and hospitality spots that are still hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: MAYBOURNE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL

MAYBOURNE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle guest reservation calls and emails for a five-star luxury hotel, help manage room blocks and special requests, and support the sales and revenue teams. Comes with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, free meals, parking, and big hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: Pura Vida Miami

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, equipment, and work areas in a busy, growing restaurant brand. Offers health benefits, discounted meals, 401(k) with company match, and growth opportunities if you want to move up.

Employer: Sheera Sweets

Location: Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.52 per hour

Make lattes, chat with regulars, and work in a small, charming cafe with a flexible schedule, paid training, and employee discounts. Great fit if you want something local and in-person with day shifts.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon—good spots in Beverly Hills go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.