Beverly Hills is busy right now for finance pros, especially if you like hybrid schedules and client-facing work. Here are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Jobot (for an established law firm)

Jobot (for an established law firm) Location: Century City / Beverly Hills area, CA (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Salary: $95,000 – $105,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time, non-exempt

High-volume legal billing role supporting multiple attorneys with complex e-billing. Great fit if you have 3+ years of recent law firm billing experience and want a stable, professional team with a 4 days in-office / 1 day remote setup after training.

Employer: CyberCoders (regional CPA firm)

(regional CPA firm) Location: Los Angeles / Beverly Hills area, CA (Hybrid, 3 days/week in office )

(Hybrid, ) Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead your own client list at a public accounting firm with a 55–60 hour max during busy season, strong bonus structure, PTO, health benefits, and 401k match. Ideal if you’re a CPA or EA with 5+ years public accounting and solid tax prep/review experience.

Employer: Manta Search (recruiting for a global fine goods brand)

(recruiting for a global fine goods brand) Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Salary: Competitive compensation + bonus + benefits (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Type: Full-time

High-impact FP&A leadership role reporting directly to the CFO for a design-driven global brand. You’ll own budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis across regions and channels, perfect for someone with 5–8+ years FP&A and experience in consumer / retail / luxury and international operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save the link and reach out—you never know when a quick application turns into your next big move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.