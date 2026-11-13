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Beverly Hills
🛒 Beverly Hills Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Luxury Openings
10 days ago
Beverly Hills is buzzing with luxury retail and hospitality roles right now. If you like high-end service, polished spaces, and working with VIP clients, these are worth a look.
Assistant Store Manager – Brioni
- Employer: Brioni (Kering Group)
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$110,000 per year
- Start Date: July 6, 2026
You’ll help run one of the world’s top luxury menswear boutiques, leading the sales team, coaching staff, and driving clienteling and KPIs. Ideal if you have 5+ years in luxury retail and want a high-responsibility role with a global fashion house.
Part-Time Spa Coordinator – The Beverly Hills Hotel
- Employer: Dorchester Collection – The Beverly Hills Hotel
- Location: 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
- Type: Part-time, Permanent
- Pay: $28.84 per hour
You’ll be the front face of the spa—booking treatments, checking guests in and out, and handling special requests in a true 5-star setting. Comes with strong perks like complimentary hotel stays, 50% off restaurants, free meals on duty, and ongoing training.
Luxury Keyholder – Breguet Boutique
- Employer: Montres Breguet (Swatch Group)
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
You’ll sell high-end timepieces, open/close the boutique, and build long-term client relationships for a historic Swiss watch brand. Great fit if you have luxury jewelry/watch experience and want strong benefits plus room to grow within a global group.
Store Manager – MCM Rodeo
- Employer: MCM WORLDWIDE
- Location: Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
You’ll lead the whole store—sales strategy, visual merchandising, team hiring and coaching, and client relationships for this bold luxury accessories brand. Best for someone with 5+ years retail management (luxury preferred) who’s ready to own results on Rodeo.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each brand often has more openings nearby. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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