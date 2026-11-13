Beverly Hills is buzzing with luxury retail and hospitality roles right now. If you like high-end service, polished spaces, and working with VIP clients, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brioni (Kering Group)

Brioni (Kering Group) Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$110,000 per year

Start Date: July 6, 2026

You’ll help run one of the world’s top luxury menswear boutiques, leading the sales team, coaching staff, and driving clienteling and KPIs. Ideal if you have 5+ years in luxury retail and want a high-responsibility role with a global fashion house.

Employer: Dorchester Collection – The Beverly Hills Hotel

Location: 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Type: Part-time, Permanent

Pay: $28.84 per hour

You’ll be the front face of the spa—booking treatments, checking guests in and out, and handling special requests in a true 5-star setting. Comes with strong perks like complimentary hotel stays, 50% off restaurants, free meals on duty, and ongoing training.

Employer: Montres Breguet (Swatch Group)

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

You’ll sell high-end timepieces, open/close the boutique, and build long-term client relationships for a historic Swiss watch brand. Great fit if you have luxury jewelry/watch experience and want strong benefits plus room to grow within a global group.

Employer: MCM WORLDWIDE

Location: Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

You’ll lead the whole store—sales strategy, visual merchandising, team hiring and coaching, and client relationships for this bold luxury accessories brand. Best for someone with 5+ years retail management (luxury preferred) who’s ready to own results on Rodeo.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each brand often has more openings nearby. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.