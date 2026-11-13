Beverly Hills is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from top-tier radiology to research nursing. If you’re in the LA area and ready for a change, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time (flexible; part-time options noted)

(flexible; part-time options noted) Salary: $500,000 – $800,000 annually (100% guaranteed base salary; range depends on experience and other factors)

Fully dedicated breast imaging role with no call, flexible schedule, and some remote days. You’ll join 5 breast-fellowship-trained radiologists, work closely with 2 breast surgeons, and focus on concierge-style, patient-centered care with a manageable volume. Imaging includes mammography, contrast-enhanced mammography, ultrasound, and dedicated breast CT. CompHealth supports you with salary/contract negotiation, licensing help, and interview coordination.

Employer: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Location: Beverly Hills, CA (Los Angeles area)

Type: Likely full-time, day shift , 8-hour shifts (nonexempt)

Likely , 8-hour shifts (nonexempt) Base Pay: $42.37 – $63.56 per hour (LA area range; excludes incentives)

Hybrid role (onsite 4 days/week) for RNs with at least 2 years of clinical research nursing experience and an active California RN license. You’ll coordinate cancer clinical studies: manage participant visits, data integrity, regulatory tasks, and act as a key liaison between patients, families, the PI, and the research team. Great fit if you enjoy structured research work, patient education, and being part of a major academic medical center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend who might be a match. Jobs like these in Beverly Hills tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.