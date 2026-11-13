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Beverly Hills
🚔 Beverly Hills Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
7 days ago
Beverly Hills is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and loss prevention pros. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping people and property safe.
Security Officer Enhanced Part Time – Digital Reporting
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.96/hour
- Schedule: Day shifts – Thu 11:00 AM–6:00 PM, Fri 10:00 AM–6:00 PM
This role is based at a fixed site with steady “anchor” shifts and the option to pick up extra hours through their app. You’ll patrol a luxury retail environment, handle incident reports on a tablet, and help deter theft while providing friendly customer service.
Security Officer Enhanced Part Time – Unarmed Patrol Specialist
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Schedule: Overnight – Tue 9:45 PM–6:00 AM
Perfect if you like quiet overnight work and steady hours. You’ll patrol a residential community, monitor access points, write incident and patrol reports, and respond calmly to resident concerns and emergencies.
Asset Protection Investigator
- Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group
- Location: Beverly Hills, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (varies by location)
This is an in-store loss prevention role focused on safety, investigations, and fraud/theft prevention in a luxury retail setting. You’ll do surveillance, write detailed reports, support audits, and help keep customers, staff, and high-end merchandise safe, with access to full-time benefits and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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