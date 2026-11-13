Beverly Hills is busy and growing, which means steady demand for security and loss prevention pros. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping people and property safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.96/hour

Schedule: Day shifts – Thu 11:00 AM–6:00 PM, Fri 10:00 AM–6:00 PM

This role is based at a fixed site with steady “anchor” shifts and the option to pick up extra hours through their app. You’ll patrol a luxury retail environment, handle incident reports on a tablet, and help deter theft while providing friendly customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Overnight – Tue 9:45 PM–6:00 AM

Perfect if you like quiet overnight work and steady hours. You’ll patrol a residential community, monitor access points, write incident and patrol reports, and respond calmly to resident concerns and emergencies.

Employer: Neiman Marcus / Exemplar Luxury Group

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (varies by location)

This is an in-store loss prevention role focused on safety, investigations, and fraud/theft prevention in a luxury retail setting. You’ll do surveillance, write detailed reports, support audits, and help keep customers, staff, and high-end merchandise safe, with access to full-time benefits and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.