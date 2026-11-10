📅 Nov 11 talk with Ciara Miller at Mercedes-Benz Studio LA

📅 Conversation with Ciara Miller at Mercedes-Benz Studio LA

Join Ciara Miller for an evening talk at Mercedes-Benz Studio Los Angeles, 242 North Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 on November 11, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

She’ll be sharing about what it means to own your story, grow on your own terms, and think about the legacy you want to leave.

Space is limited. You must register online for a chance to attend.

Confirmation is first-come, first-served

Only guests who receive an email confirmation will be admitted

If you’re interested, sign up soon using the registration link on the event page.