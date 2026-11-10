🍽️ Beverly Hills Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Beverly Hills is buzzing with food and hospitality jobs right now, from cozy neighborhood spots to famous hotels. If you like fast-paced shifts, good coffee, or classic hotel service, these are worth a look.

Employer: Corks and Coffee

Corks and Coffee Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $18.72 – $19.47 per hour

Hybrid role where you’re both a barista and on-the-floor leader in a café that’s also a wine and bottle shop. Great fit if you love coffee, want to help run the shop, and enjoy having a say in the menu and daily operations. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Corks and Coffee

Corks and Coffee Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on prep and bodega role doing sandwich prep, stocking, and light service in a small, local shop. Good for someone who likes a fast-paced, community feel, wants flexible scheduling, and is open to learning more about coffee, sandwiches, and wine. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, and referral program.

Employer: Hilton (The Beverly Hilton)

(The Beverly Hilton) Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time (Union position)

Pay: Not listed

Support in-room dining by clearing, resetting, and stocking while keeping service smooth for hotel guests. This union role offers access to Hilton’s travel discounts, PTO, health benefits, and mental health resources, but you’ll need open availability and be okay with hours that can vary based on seniority and business needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.