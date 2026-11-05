Holiday Craft Fair and Gingerbread Contest Nov. 22

Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market will host a Holiday Craft Fair & Gingerbread House Contest on Sunday, November 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shoppers can buy holiday gifts from local artisans, including jewelry, apparel, home décor, ceramics, ornaments, and other handcrafted items, and also shop seasonal goods from local farmers and vendors while viewing gingerbread house entries. More information: https://beverlyhills.org/csevents

This content is adapted from materials provided by Beverly Hills Community Life