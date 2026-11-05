Pumpkin, e-waste, and shred event on Nov. 8

The City of Beverly Hills Public Works Department will host a fall recycling event on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until the truck is full) at Civic Center Drive & 3rd Street. Residents can recycle pumpkins, shred documents, recycle electronics, and pick up free compost; pumpkin recyclers should remove candles, wax, paint, glitter, and all decorations before drop-off. For more details on the event and the City’s sustainability efforts, visit beverlyhills.org/shred or call (310) 285-1000.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Beverly Hills - Government