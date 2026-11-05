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Beverly Hills

📅 Holiday Craft Fair & Gingerbread Contest at BH Farmers' Market

6 days ago
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📅 Holiday craft fair & gingerbread contest at the market

On November 22, the Beverly Hills Farmers' Market is turning into a Holiday Craft Fair at the 9300 block of Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

Browse a wide mix of artisan vendors selling jewelry, essential oils, clothing, pottery, florals, candles, and more, plus shop from local farmers offering special holiday items.

There will also be a Gingerbread House Contest with adult and youth categories. Winners in each category will receive a special holiday gift basket.

For more information, call (310) 285-6830.

More Info: Beverly Hills Farmers' Market Holiday Craft Fair &...

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