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📅 Holiday Craft Fair & Gingerbread Contest at BH Farmers' Market
📅 Holiday craft fair & gingerbread contest at the market
On November 22, the Beverly Hills Farmers' Market is turning into a Holiday Craft Fair at the 9300 block of Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.
Browse a wide mix of artisan vendors selling jewelry, essential oils, clothing, pottery, florals, candles, and more, plus shop from local farmers offering special holiday items.
There will also be a Gingerbread House Contest with adult and youth categories. Winners in each category will receive a special holiday gift basket.
For more information, call (310) 285-6830.
More Info: Beverly Hills Farmers' Market Holiday Craft Fair &...
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