🏥 Beverly Hills Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare is booming in Beverly Hills right now, with options from front desk to MD. If you want steady hours and solid pay in a medical setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

One Medical (an company) Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $248,300 – $279,300/year + sign-on bonus & relocation

4 days in clinic and 1 remote day each week, with a tech-forward primary care model and strong mentorship for 2026–2027 residents/fellows. Big pluses: paid sabbaticals, 401(k) match, full medical/dental/vision, CME stipend, malpractice covered, and weekly learning rounds.

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Likely full-time, in-person (front desk)

Likely (front desk) Pay: $25.58 – $30.00/hour

Front desk role in a busy dental office with a signing bonus and relocation assistance. Great fit if you know dental coding/billing, Denti-Cal, and insurance and like being the friendly face that keeps the office running smoothly.

Employer: Jacobsen Chiropractic

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30am–2:30pm (8-hour shifts)

Hands-on rehab role helping patients with exercises, setting up equipment, and supporting PTs in an ortho/pain/rehab setting. Early hours are perfect if you like having your afternoons free.

Employer: PIL

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: From $22.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Mix of venipuncture, data entry, and sample processing with a solid benefits package: 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO. Good option if you want stable lab/clinical work with full-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.