📅 Free baby storytime (pre-walkers) on Nov. 5 in Beverly Hills

📅 Free baby storytime at Beverly Hills Library

Bring your little one to Storytime Late Fall Session: Babies (pre-walkers) on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 11:00 am in the Little Theater, Children’s Library, 444 N. Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

This session is for babies who are not yet walking.

Key details:

Free , no registration required

, no registration required 20 minutes long

long Space limited to 45 participants

Doors open 5 minutes before start and close once full

start and close once full The 11:00 am program repeats the 10:00 am program – please choose one to attend

– please choose to attend Adults must supervise children and stay with them

Please participate and model engagement for your child

for your child No food ; drinks with lids are allowed

; drinks with lids are allowed Please silence and put away cellphones

For more info, call (310) 288-2211.