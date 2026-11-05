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Beverly Hills
📅 Free baby storytime (pre-walkers) on Nov. 5 in Beverly Hills
3 days ago
📅 Free baby storytime at Beverly Hills Library
Bring your little one to Storytime Late Fall Session: Babies (pre-walkers) on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 11:00 am in the Little Theater, Children’s Library, 444 N. Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.
This session is for babies who are not yet walking.
Key details:
- Free, no registration required
- 20 minutes long
- Space limited to 45 participants
- Doors open 5 minutes before start and close once full
- The 11:00 am program repeats the 10:00 am program – please choose one to attend
- Adults must supervise children and stay with them
- Please participate and model engagement for your child
- No food; drinks with lids are allowed
- Please silence and put away cellphones
For more info, call (310) 288-2211.
More Info: Calendar • Storytime Late Fall Session: Babies (pr...
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